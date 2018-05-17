

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson (EMR) said it has agreed on terms to acquire Aventics from Triton for a cash purchase price of 527 million euros. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 subject to regulatory approvals, Aventics' finalization of necessary consultations and other customary closing conditions.



With central offices in Laatzen, Germany, Aventics has about 2,100 employees globally with five manufacturing locations and 2017 sales of $425 million.



