BioConnect is pleased to announce that Courtney Gibson, former Chief Information Security Officer at OANDA Corporation, will be joining BioConnect as a Chief Technology Officer/Chief Information Security Officer and member of our executive team, reporting to CEO and Chairman, Rob Douglas.

"Courtney is joining our executive team at the right time. We are experiencing significant demand and scale for the BioConnect platform," said Rob Douglas, BioConnect Chairman CEO. "His expertise in cybersecurity, highly regulated environments, building out large-scale financial systems and his deep technical leadership make him a strong fit. Under Courtney's leadership, we will be able to significantly expand our engineering team while staying true to our commitment to data privacy, strong biometric authentication and delivering on large-scale activations for our customers and partners."

"I have long believed that, as an industry, we need to be doing much more to help people secure their everyday lives," said Gibson. "BioConnect has the technology, people and vision to transform how we manage identity and the risks of fraud and theft. I am very excited to join the BioConnect team, and to help contribute to that journey."

Courtney Gibson will join BioConnect officially on June 4th, 2018 from OANDA, a global leader in Fintech, where he directly assisted in an aggressive two-year turn-around, returning the business to sustainable profitability. Courtney Gibson helped grow the team at OANDA from a 15-person Startup to a 300-person global company processing up to $10-billion/day in global currency transactions. Courtney also held the responsibility for the development of both API and web-based products for OANDA's data and analytics business (B2B, SaaS); these products were adopted by the top four accounting firms, global tax authorities, and by IATA as the global standard for currency data in the airline industry. We look forward to having Courtney Gibson to help us lead, grow and develop our team at BioConnect.

BioConnect is delivering on the world's Quest for Rightful Identity. BioConnect provides an enterprise biometric authentication security platform to establish stronger trust in verifying a person's identity across physical, IOT and digital applications. The result is exact identity assurance, advanced cybersecurity and protection of the most valuable company assets; their people, data and IP. The Company's robust platform curates biometric sensory information (face, voice, finger, other), behavior, and contextual information to provide the most accurate verification. By broadening the universe of authentication options, BioConnect provides a level of trust that does not yet exist in the market today. The company is based in Toronto, Canada and is passionately powered by the brightest and most innovative minds. With over 60 BioConnectors, we are quickly growing and scaling towards the future.

