Global Bio-Adhesives Market Revenue is Forecasted to Reach USD 7 Billion by 2022: Ken Research

The demand for bio-adhesives is expected to arise primarily from sales in the medical and packaging market

Increased demand for engineered wood, plyboards and similar products will be the key driver for demand of biobased adhesive and binder demand. Strict norms for formaldehyde emission will further boost the demand.

Globally the market for sustainable and eco-friendly adhesive is on rise. This factor has given a substantial thrust to the demand for bio-adhesives in the global market. It was mainly driven by demand for medical adhesives used in surgery and rising demand in packaging and engineered wood industry. Cryolife, Baxter, Ethicon, Henkel are some major bio-adhesive manufacturers in medical segment. Ecosynthetix, Dow, Ingredion, Danimer Scientific are some major manufacturers in packaging, wood and construction bio-adhesives market. Products are still in the development stage and market is expected to register significant growth in years to come.

The US was the largest country in the global bio-adhesive market generating majority of the revenue. Demand for medical bio-adhesive was among the highest followed by packaging industry. EMEA was the second largest market with sales from Europe constituting the major part of the revenue in the region. Many major global adhesive companies including Arkema, Mapei, Henkel and others are located in the region.

Demand for medical bio-adhesives contributes the highest revenue in global bio-adhesive market. Surgical bio-adhesives constitute the highest demand and are very popular in the US and Western European countries. Tisseel, Bioglue, and Evicel are some major bio-adhesives used in surgical operations. Paper and packaging products using bio-adhesives were mainly concentrated in the US and European nations. Natural ingredients include animal and vegetable derived materials like starch form the major portion of the demand.

Ken Research in their latest publication "Global Bio-Adhesive Market Outlook to 2022 - by Product (Hyaluronic Based, Fibrin Based, Mixed Polymer, Copolymer, Synthetic Adhesive, Other Bioadhesives) and by Application (Medical, Packaging, Wood, Construction, and Personal care)"observed that plant based proteins are expected to gain increased dominance in terms of development of bio-adhesives as they are more easily and abundantly available. Demand is expected to be highest in the US followed by the European countries. Japan, China and India are expected to emerge as new countries with high growth potential. Use of bio-adhesives in packaging industry is expected to gain momentum as adhesives are developed for use in flexible packaging.

