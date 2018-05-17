Mary Kay Inc.: Dermatological Symposium Tackles the Effects of Pollution on Skin

DALLAS, May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Kay Inc. announced four keynote speakers for its symposium to be held during the prestigious International Investigative Dermatology (IID) Meeting on May 16 to 19, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. The IID meeting occurs once every 5 years, and brings together scientists from across the globe, highlighting the latest in cutting edge science in dermatology.

The Mary Kay sponsored Symposium features four global experts including Dr. Liang Liu, Assistant Professor of Dermatology, Columbia University; Dr. Max Costa, Professor and Chairman of the department of Environmental Medicine, New York University School of Medicine; Dr. Jean Krutmann, Chair of Environmental Medicine at the Medical Faculty of Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf and Director of the Leibniz Research Institute of Environmental Medicine in Dusseldorf, Germany; and Dr. Wendy Roberts, Associate at Stanford University and founding Director of Dermatopathology, Loma Linda University Medical Center in California.

The presenter scholars are prominent leaders in the fields of environmental dermatology, generational and ethnic dermatology, as well as epidemiologic dermatology, among others. The common denominator to be discussed in the Symposium is the impact of external environmental agents on the skin, and how antioxidants can help reduce the damaging effects of pollution.

As a leading skincare innovator in the industry, Mary Kay's team of scientists and researchers lead by Dr. Lucy Gildea, the company's Chief Scientific Officer, is an integral part of the scientific community that the International Investigative Dermatology meeting gathers. Mary Kay's R&D team will present a research poster demonstrating that a specific antioxidant complex reduces the damaging effects of diesel exhaust particles (DEP) on human skin cells. This breakthrough antioxidant mixture is the key technology in the newest TimeWise Miracle Set 3D skincare line of Mary Kay.

Dr. Liu has been collaborating with Mary Kay to determine the impact of antioxidants in combating the effects of polyaromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) pollution. "I'm so pleased that Mary Kay is funding this important research, said Liu. It will go a long way toward understanding how pollution affects skin health, and will help guide the development of mechanism-based next-generation skin care products to prevent and treat pollution-induced skin damage".

Mary Kay continues its commitment to the advancement of cutting-edge skin science research by sponsoring the IID symposium on "Pollution and Skin Health: New Perspectives and Intervention Strategies." The symposium is just the latest in a series of partnerships with the scientific and academic communities committing funding to skin health research and development, and supporting Mary Kay's status as one of the world's leading cosmetics and skin care industry innovators. Every year, Mary Kay conducts hundreds of thousands of scientific tests on products and ingredients to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality and performance. Mary Kay holds more than 1,400 patents for products, technologies and packaging designs in its global portfolio.

About Mary Kay

At Mary Kay, success lies in our dedication to irresistible products, a rewarding opportunity and positive community impact. For more than 54 years, Mary Kay has inspired women to achieve their entrepreneurial goals in nearly 40 countries. As a multibillion-dollar company, we offer the latest in cutting-edge skin care, bold color cosmetics and fragrances. Discover more reasons to love Mary Kay at marykay.com (https://www.marykay.com/)

About the IID Meeting

The IID meeting is organized jointly every five years by the world's pre-eminent skin health research organizations from Europe (European Society for Dermatological Research), Asia (The Japanese Society for Investigative Dermatology) and North America (Society of Investigative Dermatology) to bring together the world's finest physicians, scientists and researchers in the fields of cutaneous biology, dermatology and related disciplines.

