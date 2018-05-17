

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a move expected to be merely symbolic, the Senate voted Wednesday to approve a resolution that would undo the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality rules.



The Senate voted 52 to 47 in favor of the resolution, with the vote largely coming down along party lines. Republican Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, John Kennedy, R-La., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, joined with Democrats to pass the resolution.



The resolution would reverse the FCC's decision via the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to overturn regulations within 60 days of their publication in the Federal Register.



Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai criticized the vote in a statement, arguing the internet will continue to be free and open without the net neutrality rules.



'It's disappointing that Senate Democrats forced this resolution through by a narrow margin,' Pai said. 'But ultimately, I'm confident that their effort to reinstate heavy-handed government regulation of the Internet will fail.'



Even with the approval by the Senate, the resolution is not likely to be taken up by the Republican-led House and would likely be blocked by President Donald Trump.



Democrats may still utilize the outcome in midterm election campaigns, as polls have shown broad support for the net neutrality rules.



The rules, implemented under President Barack Obama, required internet service providers like Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA) to treat all web traffic equally.



Democrats claim repealing the net neutrality rules could lead to higher prices for consumers, slower internet traffic, and even blocked websites.



Meanwhile, Republicans have accused Democrats of looking to score political points, arguing that lawmakers should work together to provide a permanent solution on net neutrality.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX