Markets in Asia finished Thursday's session mixed, as investors kept watch on the second round of trade talks between the US and China. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.52% at 22,838.37, as the yen weakened 0.31% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 110.74. The broader Topix index was led by the insurance and oil sectors as it rose 0.45%. Gains in Tokyo were seen despite weak economic data, including in Japan's core machinery orders for March. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was down ...

