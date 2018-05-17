The "Global Digital Commerce Software Market Segmented by Component (Software, Services), Deployment Model, Industry, and Region Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital commerce software market was valued at USD 4219.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 4219.7 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.59% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Digital commerce software continues to be one of the fastest growing verticals in the overall enterprise applications software market. The scope of the report is segmented by component and deployment type.

Organizations, B2B, B2C, or B2B2C caterers, have realized the need for seamless omnichannel commerce experience and the benefits it provides by building a customer relationship. The perks of adopting cloud-based services and the evolving wire-line as well as wireless communications networks enabling customers to stay connected, is driving the business to stay connected and get close to their customers in order to create a relationship and enhance loyalty.

The major challenges faced by the business with digital commerce software is the integration of the software with the existing legacy systems, such as SAP and other CRM systems, especially with the additional adhoc software that have been added over the years in order to facilitate the current needs of the organizations.

Adoption of Cloud-based Services Expected to Drive the Market

On-Premise Deployment Model Expected to hold Significant Market Share

North America Expected to Hold Highest Market Share

January 2018 Adobe launched commerce-based microservices across its clouds. The 20 microservices are expected to be flexible and portable small programs offering functions such as shopping cart, wishlist, and inventory query. Adobe is among the first providers of marketing-focused clouds to offer these functions as microservices.

November 2017 Bridgeline Digital announced Product Rebrand with the launch of New Website. Bridgeline's strategic development includes a rebrand of its iAPPS platform as the Bridgeline Unbound Platform.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Demandware Inc.

Digital River Inc.

NetSuite Inc.

Sappi Limited

Intershop

Volusion Inc.

eBay enterprise

TCS Ltd

Cleverbridge Inc.

MarketLive Inc.

Shopify Inc.

