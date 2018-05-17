Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2018) - Augusta Industries Inc. (TSXV: AAO) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it wholly owned subsidiary, Marcon International Inc. ("Marcon"), has entered into new agreements with various departments of the United States government for the supply of instrumentation and equipment. The aggregate value of the agreement entered into was $612,522.38. The current backlog of orders, including these new contracts, is $962,838.71 as of May 15, 2018.

"The Corporation is pleased to enter in these new contracts as it is a reflection of the continued efforts and hard work of the Corporation's sales staff," stated Allen Lone, President of the Corporation. "The Corporation's sales efforts continues to result in increased sales and the Corporation will continue to focus on entering into additional contracts and developing additional relationships and opportunities with its existing clients."

The Corporation also announces its shareholders' meeting has been scheduled for July 11, 2018.

About the Corporation:

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Marcon, Fox-Tek Canada Inc. ("Fox-Tek") and Paragon Blockchain Inc. ("Paragon"), the Corporation provides a variety of services and products to a number of clients.

Marcon is an industrial supply contractor servicing the energy sector and a number of US Government entities. Marcon's principal business is the sale and distribution of industrial parts and equipment (Electrical, mechanical and Instrumentation.) In addition to departments and agencies of the U.S. Government, Marcon's major clients include Saudi Arabia-Sabic Services (Refining and Petrochemical), Bahrain National Gas Co, Bahrain Petroleum, Qatar Petroleum, Qatar Gas, Qatar Petrochemical, Gulf of Suez Petroleum, Agiba Petroleum and Burullus Gas Co.

Fox Tek develops non-intrusive asset health monitoring sensor systems for the oil and gas market to help operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling and process pressure and temperature. The Corporation's FT fiber optic sensor and corrosion monitoring systems allow cost-effective, 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities to improve scheduled maintenance operations, avoid unnecessary shutdowns, and prevent accidents and leaks.

Blockchain technology has the potential to unlock substantial new opportunities capable of impacting the business of Marcon. Specifically, Marcon seeks to create an eco-system in the supply chain management of clients to change the dynamics of the scoping and bidding process by providing vendors and subcontractors with A.I. data mining tools to proactively drive the process. Blockchain technology is of critical importance to FOX-TEK as well particularly the expansion of its' non-intrusive technology in the oil & gas industry, whose clients include many of the biggest companies in the world.

Corporation contact:

Allen Lone, President, CEO, Augusta Industries Inc.

Tel: (905) 275-8111 Ext 226, email: atlone@fox-tek.com

