Technavio's latest market research report on the global tactical and outdoor clothing marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global tactical and outdoor clothing market is expected to exceed USD 16 billion by 2022. Wide product mix and product assortment is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Tactical clothing offers a wide range of products with additional features, which include the use of lightweight and comfortable fabrics; fading, tearing, abrasions, wrinkling, heat, wind, and shrinking resistant clothes with waist tabs; and additional storage and multiple pockets. The global tactical and outdoor clothing market is witnessing huge demand from private security companies; for recreational activities and as a novel fashion trend.

In this report, Technavio highlights the evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing as one of the key emerging trends in the global tactical and outdoor clothing market:

Evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing

Private security and detective personnel are facing the threat of biological and chemical attacks in warfare due to which private security companies are investing in biological attack resistant clothing. Tactical clothing vendors are coming up with biological attack resistant clothing made of fabrics that contain tiny carbon nanotubes. Nanotubes are electrically insulated polymers, which are flexible, have low density, are lightweight, and have an excellent thermal and electrical conductivity. Nanotubes block the entry of biological agents and chemical agents.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for apparel and textileresearch, "Nanotechnology is one of the most advanced technologies that is expected to be adopted across the tactical and outdoor clothing market during the forecast period. Nanotechnology includes sensitive thermal infrared sensors, nano-accelerometers, position sensors, GPS trackers, high-resolution cameras, biochemical sensors, and communication devices, which aid in pursuing tactical activities effectively."

Nanotube-based clothing is comfortable and lightweight and is suitable for outdoor activities like trekking, camping, hiking, wildlife exploration, mountaineering and climbing, diving, combat sports, paintball, airsoft, and hunting. Thus, the adoption of nanotubes in the global tactical and outdoor clothing market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Global tactical and outdoor clothing market segmentation

This market research report segments the global tactical and outdoor clothing market by application (outdoor and tactical) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The target audience for tactical clothing includes private security agencies/companies (gunmen, security guards, escorts, and private support personnel), detective agencies, and industrial applications. While outdoor clothing has a wide application in outdoor activities such as trekking, camping, hiking, wildlife exploration, mountaineering and climbing, diving, skiing, and in recreational games such as paintball and airsoft.

