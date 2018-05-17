The "Global IT Training Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IT training market to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the period 2018-2022.
Global IT Training Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased adoption of advances gadgets. Owing to the increased acceptance of innovations and technological advances, IT training solutions implement advanced technologies for efficient and effective training. Consumers and organizations are increasingly demanding for mobile-based IT training owing to the growing adoption of smart wearable technology.
According to the report, one driver in the market is cost-effectiveness of e-learning. The flexibility and cost-effectiveness of e-learning in comparison to physical learning methods will attract consumers. Rapid changes in the technology landscape and corporate initiatives are resulting in the need for preparing effective training material.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is continuous changes in IT training materials. The continuous changes in IT training materials and pedagogy pose a challenge to the global IT training market. The increased acceptance of innovations and technological advances, including AI.
Key vendors
- IBM
- LearnQuest
- Oracle
- QA
- SAP
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Infrastructure
- Development
- Database
- Security
- Others
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased adoption of advanced gadgets
- Shift toward virtual classrooms
- Emergence of social learning and gamification
- Advent of competency-based curriculum
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
