WorkFusion Releases Next Generation of RPA Products, Raises the Bar on AI-driven Automation in Enterprise

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion announced today the general availability of its Intelligent Automation 2018 "Lumen" release, which delivers to customers major upgrades to its flagship AI-driven RPA product, Smart Process Automation (SPA), and starter product RPA Express. Lumen makes AI a self-service capability for business users and makes RPA simpler and faster to deploy and scale.

"Enterprise operations today want to digitize to meet the demands of the innovative digital experiences that organizations have created over the last decade," said WorkFusion CEO Alex Lyashok. "'Big Tech', AI-first companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon already harness the power of Machine Learning to respond with agility to the needs of customers. WorkFusion brings these new capabilities to customers in banking, insurance, healthcare and other industries, helping enterprises transform knowledge work in operations using AI-powered software robots that learn."

Lumen includes a major update to RPA Express, the first and only free production-grade RPA product. RPA Express now provides both image- and object-based recording and a Studio for developers through a simple, one-click, free installation. RPA Express also now offers a professional subscription, which allows users to run multiple processes with unlimited bots on a single machine and more OCR pages. Common use cases include quote-to-cash, procure-to-pay, data migration and entry, and updating CRM systems. RPA Express is used by 15,000 companies around the world.

The 2018 release of WorkFusion SPA lets customers scale their transformation programs with speed, control and efficiency by building into a single, AI-driven platform all the digital capabilities an enterprise operation needs. SPA makes AI self-service for operations teams, providing smarter data ingestion, bots that learn, and the optimal integration of people and bots. By orchestrating the entire digital workforce on one platform, customers are able to use advanced operational analytics to predict cost, capacity and productivity, and prescribe actions. SPA also gives customers the digital workforce governance capability to improve operational control and lower risk. Data-first companies all over the world use SPA to automate simple processes like data migration as well as complex services like anti money laundering (AML), customer onboarding and claims handling.

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion's AI-powered RPA software creates and manages software robots for knowledge work. Built for data-first companies, its products automate business processes by combining AI, RPA and people in one intuitive platform. Top enterprises within global banking, insurance, healthcare and other data-intensive industries choose WorkFusion to reduce their cost of doing business and to use AI to overcome the complexity of scaling operations. WorkFusion is headquartered in New York City with offices in eight countries throughout Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.workfusion.com.

