Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

Thursday 17 May 2018

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

2017 Annual Financial Report and Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting

Cadogan Petroleum plc advises that the following documents were mailed to the Company's shareholders today:

Annual Financial Report 2017

2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

A full pdf version of the glossy Annual Financial Report 2017 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and sample Proxy Form will be available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganpetroleum.com.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2017 and the Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism shortly and be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM . The Cadogan Petroleum Annual Financial Report will be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary, Cadogan Petroleum plc, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 20 June 2018 at 12.00 noon at Chandos House, 2 Queen Anne Street, London, W1G 9LQ.

For further information please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Guido Michelotti, Chief Executive Officer

+380 (44) 594 5870

Ben Harber, Company Secretary

+44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

David Porter / Nick Tullock

+44 (0) 20 7894 7000