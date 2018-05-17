

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Some employees in a Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) unit that handles business banking improperly altered information on documents related to corporate customers, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The employees in Wells Fargo's so-called wholesale unit, which is separate from its retail bank, added or altered information without customers' knowledge. The information added varied from social security numbers to addresses to dates of birth for people associated with business-banking clients, the report said.



The behavior took place in 2017 and early 2018 as Wells Fargo was trying to meet a deadline to comply with a regulatory consent order related to the bank's anti-money-laundering controls. The employees were also working to get documents in order prior to new requirements from another regulator for disclosures related to proof of beneficial ownership of businesses, the report said.



Wells Fargo became aware of the behavior in recent months from employees. After investigating, the bank discovered the behavior wasn't an isolated incident, the Journal added. The bank is still investigating the matter.



Wells Fargo has reported the problem to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, one of its main federal regulators. That agency is probing the problem, according to the report.



A Wells Fargo spokesman reportedly said the bank doesn't comment on regulatory matters....This matter involves documents used for internal purposes. No customers were negatively impacted, no data left the company, and no products or services were sold as a result.'



The spokesman reportedly added: 'Over the past several months we've built more robust internal processes that reinforce our values, and if we find any situations where behavior violates those values, we take swift action to correct.'



