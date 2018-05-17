The "Global Digital Forensics Market Segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Type, End-user Vertical, and Region Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital forensics market was worth USD 3.14 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.37 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 9.32% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The scope of the report is limited to component hardware, software, services, and type, along with the segmentation based on type, including computer forensics, mobile device forensics, network forensics, and others. The report is segmented on the basis of end-user verticals into telecommunication IT, BFSI, retail, automotive, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

The rise in cyber-criminal activities is expected to have a positive impact on the digital forensics market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Rise in Cloud Computing Forensics and Data Protection Security

Service to Exhibit the Highest Growth

Asia-Pacific to Have the Highest Growth

Recent Developments

February 2018 AccessData introduced next-gen competences for directing digital investigations or forensics which is likely to boost the company's financial and expand their product portfolio.

July 2017 Guidance Software was acquired by OpenText, a leader in Enterprise Information Management operating globally. This acquisition is expected to bring more customers and expand regional presence.

Companies Mentioned

AccessData

Guidance Software Inc.

FireEye Inc.

LogRhythm, Inc.

Oxygen Forensics, Inc.

Stroz Friedberg

Secureworks Inc.

Paraben Corporation

Cellebrite

MSAB

ADF Solutions, Inc.

Digital Detective Group Ltd

Magnet Forensics

