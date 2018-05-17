Technavio market research analysts forecast the global robotics market in the personal and homecare sector to grow at a CAGR of over 77% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005917/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the robotics market in personal and homecare sector from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in robots as one of the key emerging trends in the global robotics market in the personal and homecare sector. The rising popularity of robotic solutions in the personal and homecare sector is expected to encourage market players to emphasize on developing advanced and innovative products that augment flexibility and improve the connectivity and integration with the cloud, building automation, and IoT. Some of the innovations include facial and voice recognition, integration with cloud and IoT, mobile application control, personalized display, self-navigation, and auto charging.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the emergence of low-price robotic solutions as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global robotics market in the personal and homecare sector:

Emergence of low-price robotic solutions

Players in the market have come up with physical embodiments that are autonomous, interactive, and communicative owing to the increasing popularity of the robotics market in the personal and homecare sector. The on-set of artificial intelligence has allowed these machines to understand human emotions and interact in a real-time environment. Market players are developing low-cost companion and emotional therapy robots to meet the growing demand and to make the product affordable for more users.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for robotics, "Robot manufacturers that focus on offering emotional support to elderly people are also focusing on developing solutions at affordable costs so that these robots can be used by a majority of the people. For example, companion pet robots are available in the market starting from USD 100. They provide emotional support and social interaction to users like other robots. It is expected that over the forecast period, players will focus largely on developing low-cost robotic solutions, which will drive the demand for the robotics market in the personal and homecare sector."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global robotics market in personal and homecare sector segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global robotics market in the personal and homecare sector into the following products (companion robots and emotional therapy robots) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the two major products, the companion robots segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 99% of the market. By 2022, the companion robots segment is expected to dominate the market with an impressive market share of 99.73%.

APAC was the leading region for the global robotics market in personal and homecare sector in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 40%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market register the highest growth.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005917/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com