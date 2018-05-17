The "Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging Market Segmented by Products (Bottles, Vials, Tubes, Closures), End-User, and Region Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) packaging market was valued at USD 6.34 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 8.18 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing percentage of aging population and people affected by chronic diseases. The recent advancements in packaging solutions have led to increased quality and performance of packaging materials at economical costs. In addition to point-of-care testing, the growing practice of self-testing by the public is another relevant factor contributing to the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics packaging market.
Increasing private investments and venture-funding towards the development of innovative products, in addition to growing government support to increase the adoption of point-of-contact medical devices, are providing an unprecedented boost to the global market.
The emphasis of IVD packaging is growing in the healthcare sector owing to the demand for faster diagnosis and increased volume obtained by automation devices. This has resulted in the increased usage of IVD devices in hospitals.
Key Highlights
- Increasing Number of Point-of-care Tests To Drive the Market
- Growing Demand for Tubes to Drive the Market
- Rising Demand from Europe to Drive the Market
Key Developments in the Market
- October 2017: Merck announced Amicon Ultra-4 and -15 Centrifugal Filter Units 10,000 NMWL for IVD use. These centrifugal filter units designed for in-vitro diagnostic are intended to use for concentrating serum, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, and other body fluids before analysis.
