Putin's City Supporters Club Is Taking Part in SPIEF 2018

If Putin won't come to the City, then the City must go to Putin. SPIEF 2018. Invest in Russia and stay over for the FIFA World Cup.

Newly established Putin's City Supporters Club is taking part in St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) for the first time. The Forum will take place 24-26 of May in St.Petersburg.

Newly re-elected President Vladimir Putin himself will be playing a proactive role in the day-to-day working of the forum, in main discussions and even in some seminars this year.

"I most warmly welcome all the participants and guests of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which is once again hosted by Russia's hospitable northern capital," reads the message from President Putin.

The FIFA World Cup opens in Russia on 14th of June.

According to PutinClub's PR and BD manager Andrew Calt, "This is an excellent opportunity for British bankers to combine the major investment opportunity followed by a pleasant holiday at the tranquil Black Sea in the luxury sea-and-skiing resort of Sochi with the World Cap."

He added, "St.Petersburg itself is especially lovely this time of year. This is the season of so-called White Nights when there is practically no darkness at night at all. At night-time St.Petersburg is turning into a giant street party with constant carnivals and cultural festivals."

ABOUT PUTIN'S CITY SUPPORTERS CLUB

A new investment association has been established in the City of London this year.

Putin's City Supporters Club is aiming to attract significant investment into Russia from the City's professional investment community.

Putin's City Supporters Club will provide the necessary intellectual platform where all those special investment methods and instruments could be systemised together into a new banking area of "Putin's Finance" as it is informally known already.

