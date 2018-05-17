On May 15, 2018 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" mandatory takeover bid by AS "AGROFIRMA TERVETE" in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 2. 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" (Target company): In the shareholder's meeting of AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" on April 30, 2018 a decision was taken to delist shares of AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" from the regulated market. The shareholders of the target company - AS "AGROFIRMA TERVETE" and SIA "Latvijas škirnes dzivnieku audzetaju savieniba" voted for such a decision. AS "AGROFIRMA TERVETE" a company registered in Latvia on 21.05.2004., registration number: 45103001086, registered address - Tervetes novads, Tervetes pag., Kronauce, "Tišas", LV - 3730 is authorized to announce mandatory takeover bid. 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: EUR 1.76 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) calendar days, from the day when information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" is published. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.