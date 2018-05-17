The "Global Grid Connected PV Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grid connected PV systems market to grow at a CAGR of 12.17% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Grid Connected PV Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advances in residential solar PV panels. The rapid technological advancements in residential solar PV panels to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the grid-connected PV systems market. The growing need for clean and renewable energy is driving the popularity of solar energy.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages associated with grid-connected PV systems. Solar PV systems installed at home are connected to home appliances, meters, and the grid. Residential consumers opt for grid connections over off-grid connections as they are capable of functioning without batteries and other standalone equipment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is emergence of microgrids. Microgrids are used where grid-connected power is not accessible, or availability is limited. Microgrids can function autonomously or operate parallelly with conventional grids.

Key vendors

Canadian Solar

Hanwha Group

Huawei Technologies

JA SOLAR

JinkoSolar

Trina Solar

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Comparison by end-user

Non-residential

Residential

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in residential solar PV panels

Advent of hybrid solar PV power plants

Increasing conversion efficiency of solar PVs

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

