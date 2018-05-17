

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Alberta's government passed a bill restricting the flow of energy resources such as natural gas and crude oil, refined fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to British Columbia. A legal fight between the two Canadian provinces has been going on over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.



The Bill 12 will give Alberta the power to intervene in the energy market, though it was originally intended to preserve Canada's economic prosperity.



Rachel Notley, Alberta's Premier said the province has the right to choose how energy is shipped, so that it gets the best returns possible.



Meanwhile, British Columbia is planning to fight it out in the court. B.C. Premier John Horgan said the law is provocative. The new bill, when implemented, might result in energy price spikes in British Columbia.



