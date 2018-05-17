The ICPC appoints its own UN Observer Representative and now the organisation has been awarded UN Consultative Status

The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) is now in consultative status with the United Nations (UN). The grant of the status was recommended by the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) committee of the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), and approved by ECOSOC at its coordination and management meeting that took place from 16-18 April 2018.

The ICPC joins the 5,209 organisations that currently benefit from ECOSOC consultative status. Representatives from the ICPC will be able to attend special interest meetings and international conferences affecting the subsea cable community. In addition, the ICPC will have the opportunity to provide written and oral submissions, and organise side events, during relevant UN meetings and conferences throughout the year. The ICPC will no longer need to seek sponsorships or special accreditations to participate in UN activities.

Earlier this year, the ICPC appointed Alice de Juvigny as its United Nations Observer Representative (UNOR). In addition to working alongside ICPC's Executive Committee, International Cable Law Adviser, Marine Environmental Advisor and Secretariat, Alice will carry out all responsibilities associated with the consultative status at the United Nations.

A lawyer from Squire Patton Boggs, Alice brings to the ICPC her legal knowledge regarding submarine cables and pipelines, shipping, transportation and energy. She currently advises vessel, cargo and submarine cable owners on various contractual, contentious and regulatory matters. Alice is based in New York, very close to the UN headquarters, where she previously worked in the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the UN Secretariat.

About the ICPC: The International Cable Protection Committee was formed in 1958 and its primary goal is to promote the safeguarding of international submarine cables against man-made and natural hazards. The organisation provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal and environmental information about submarine cables and, with more than 170 members from over 60 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments, it is the World's premier submarine cable organisation. For further information about ICPC visit: www.iscpc.org or send an e-mail to: secretary@iscpc.org. You may also find ICPC on LinkedIn via the following: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/.

As the voice of the submarine cable community, the ICPC welcomes genuine enquiries regarding international submarine cables, environmental factors affecting the submarine cable community and the activities of the organisation. To the authorities and to seabed users, the ICPC raises awareness of submarine cables as critical infrastructure carrying more than 97% of intercontinental data and addresses the evolution of international treaties and national legislation to help ensure that submarine cables are protected.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517005966/en/

Contacts:

International Cable Protection Committee

Keith Schofield, +44 7836 249376

general.manager@iscpc.org