Elecosoft updated the market on its trading on Thursday, saying 2018 started "well" with revenue for the four months ended 30 April, based on unaudited management accounts, increasing by 7% year-on-year at both actual and constant rates of exchange. The AIM-traded firm said profit before tax for the four months ended 30 April was "significantly higher" than profit before tax for the same period last year, and comfortably in line with market expectations, which its board said reflected the ...

