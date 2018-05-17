Deal will provide development synergies and resources for expansion of capabilities of STEMlab

Red Pitaya, the company that is pioneering the move to low cost, open-source, reconfigurable instrumentation with its credit-card-sized STEMlab platform, has announced that all the outstanding shares in the company have been acquired by Instrumentation Technologies, a leader in cutting-edge instrumentation, primarily servicing the accelerator beam diagnostics market. Red Pitaya will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Instrumentation Technologies and will retain different identity as it serves very different market sectors.

STEMlab is a test and measurement environment that includes a board, an application marketplace and a source code library. It is designed as a low-cost alternative to many expensive measurement and control instruments. STEMlab can function as an Oscilloscope, Logic Analyser, Signal Generator, Spectrum Analyser and more, also performing other tasks, now including vector network analysis. The Instrumentation Technologies deal, explains CEO Rok Mesar "will provide development synergies and resources that will enable us to increase the performance of STEMlab still further with higher speeds and greater measurement resolution."

Adds Rok Uršic,Founder of Instrumentation Technologies: "We are excited about this decision. We are sure we can learn from their innovative approach to enter new market segments, as well as providing them with a stable development and financial platform for rapid growth."

About Red Pitaya

Red Pitaya is a privately-owned Slovenian company. It started as Instrumentation Technologies' spin-off in 2013 with the goal of changing the test and measurement market. Its first product is STEMlab, a credit-card-sized, multi-function, open-source and reconfigurable instrument that is designed to be a low-cost alternative to many expensive measurement and control instruments. STEMlab can function as an Oscilloscope, Logic Analyser, Signal Generator, Spectrum Analyzer and much more. STEMlab is not just a product, it is a test and measurement environment that includes a board, an application marketplace and a source code library. Users which vary from small student teams all the way up to large multi-national corporations have described STEMlab as 'the Swiss Army PenKnife for engineers'. STEMlab is based on high end FPGA technology, enabling software and hardware programming, coupled with very accurate high-end ADCs. Customizable at the FPGA and CPU levels, STEMlab can process real-world signals.

About Instrumentation Technologies

Instrumentation Technologies is a privately-owned Slovenian company. Founded in 1998 it has grown from a garage company to a world leader in cutting-edge instrumentation primarily for accelerator beam diagnostics market. Their Libera line of products set a new standard are used by prominent national laboratories like DESY, CERN, Stanford Linear Accelerator, Shanghai Synchrotron Light Source, Australian Light Source and many others. The company lately expanded its reach outside accelerator market in the field of industrial IoT, medical and wearable devices.

