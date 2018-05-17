The Swiss IPP finished its fourth Japanese PV plant located in Japan. Overall, the Swiss company is working on a 190 MW backlog of projects in Japan.On Thursday, Etrion Corporation, announced the completion of the 13.2 MW Komatsu PV farm in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture. Through a 20-year power purchase agreement with the Hokuriku Electric Power utility, it will receive ¥32/kWh ($0.30/kWh). The Swiss solar independent power producer (IPP) expects the plant to produce around 14 GWh per annum. Marco Northland, Etrion's CEO, commented, "We are delighted with our continuous progress in Japan and Komatsu ...

