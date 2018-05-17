All resolutions submitted have been approved including modification of the governance structure of the company

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, held its combined annual shareholder's meeting on May 16, 2018.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted by the company, among which:

The statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2017 fiscal year;

The approval of the compensation and various benefits due or paid to Amedeo D'Angelo and Richard Vacher Detournière for 2017 and the approval of the principles and criteria governing the determination of their compensation for 2018;

The amendment of the articles of association to change the governance from a limited liability company with a Management board and a Supervisory board to a classic structure with a board of directors;

The appointment of Amedeo D'Angelo, Muriel Barneoud, Catherine Blanchet, Alain Blancquart and Jean Schmitt to the board of directors;

The renewal of financial delegations granted to the board of directors.

In accordance with the project announced at the filing of the notice for the shareholders' meeting, the Board of directors met on May 16, 2018 after the shareholders' meeting and appointed Mr. Amedeo D'Angelo Chairman and Chief executive officer, and Mr. Alain Blancquart, vice-chairman of the board of directors and lead independent director.

Amedeo D'Angelo stated: I would like to thank Inside Secure's shareholders for their trust and support. I would also like to thank the directors for their commitment, with a special and warn attention to Pat Jones, Chairman of the Supervisory board, who left the board on the occasion of the change of governance structure for his contribution to the development and transformation of Inside Secure during the last twelve years".

The presentation made during the shareholders' meeting and the detailed outcome of the vote of the resolutions submitted and the composition of the committees of the board will be available on the Company's website (https://www.insidesecure-finance.com/en).

Financial calendar

First-half 2017 earnings: July 26, 2018 (after market close)

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

