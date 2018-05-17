Paris, 17 May 2018 - 17h45

COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 16th 2018 adopted all the proposed resolutions

The Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of COFACE SA was held on May 16th 2018 at the company's headquarters in Bois Colombes, and it was chaired by Mr. Laurent Mignon, Chairman of the Board of Directors.



All the proposed resolutions were adopted by COFACE SA's shareholders, including the payment of a dividend of €0.34 per share for the 2017 financial year. The coupon date is set at May 24th 2018 and the dividend will be paid on May 28th 2018.



All documents related to this meeting are available on COFACE SA institutional website (www.coface.com (http://www.coface.com)) and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly". The resolution voting results are on line at: http://www.coface.com/Investors/General-Assembly (http://www.coface.com/Investors/General-Assembly)

COFACE: Combined Shareholders' Meeting adopted all the resolutions (http://hugin.info/161449/R/2193718/849705.pdf)



