Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Procurement Consulting Services Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of procurement consulting services and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the professional services category analyze the market from both the buyers' and suppliers' perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the sourcing opportunities to help them achieve cost-savings.

"Engaging with the suppliers who meet the performance metrics described in the SLA is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to reduce their spend," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, suppliers who offer the level of commitment to the clients in the project completion are the preferred suppliers among the buyers," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for procurement consulting services.

The growing demand for consumer electronics in developing markets

The proliferation of new technologies such as IoT

The growth of end-user industry segments

Report scope snapshot: procurement consulting services category

Market Insights:

Global category spend

Regional influence on global spend

Category Pricing Insights:

Pricing outlook

TCO analysis

Overview of pricing models

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

