KBC Groep: KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group

Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group

Regulated information - 17 May 2018, after trading hours

Please be informed that following documents will be available on www.kbc.com:

Minutes of the General Meeting (s) of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/corporate governance/general meeting)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

