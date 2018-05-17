The Valence Group has advised ChemicaInvest, a joint venture between CVC Capital Partners and Royal DSM, on the sale of Fibrant BV and 60% of the shares of Fibrant China to Highsun Group Holdings Limited of China. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2018.

About The Valence Group

The Valence Group is a specialist investment bank offering M&A advisory services exclusively to companies and investors in the chemicals, materials and related sectors. The Valence Group team includes a unique combination of professionals with backgrounds in investment banking and strategy consulting within the chemicals and materials industries, all focused exclusively on providing M&A advisory services to the chemicals and materials sector. The firm's offices are located in New York and London.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006067/en/

Contacts:

The Valence Group

Paul Lakind, 212-847-7339

plakind@valencegroup.com