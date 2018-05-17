London's FTSE 250 was up 0.8% to 20,995.41 in afternoon trade on Thursday amid a flurry a corporate news. Ocado rocketed as it won a contract with US grocery giant Kroger to exclusively provide its online grocery expertise across multiple distribution warehouses across America, while Just Group racked up healthy gains after hailing a strong start to the year. Cyber security firm Sophos rallied after saying that full-year billings rose 22% thanks to growth in its integrated cloud-based management ...

