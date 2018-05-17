Resource production and development firm Eland Oil & Gas announced on Thursday that it has signed a rig contract with KCA Deutag for the T-57 land rig to workover the Ubima-1 well in Nigeria. The Ubima Field, in which Eland has a 40% interest, is expected to see the arrival of the rig in early June where dual string completion will then be actioned on the well, which will target oil within the D1000, E1000, E2000 and F7000 reservoirs. George Maxwell, chief executive of Eland, said: "This is a ...

