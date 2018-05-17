A warning from the head of France's Total that it will stop development of a key Iranian gas field has pushed oil prices back above $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Total will not continue with the $1bn project to develop phase 11 of Iran's giant South Pars field unless Washington grants a waiver from sanctions for that project specifically, the company said in a statement. Front-running the potential implications down the road for oil and gas output from the Middle Eastern country, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...