English Financial Launches New CPE Training Class for CPAs

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / English Financial, a business in Arlington, TX, has announced that their principal, Rick English CAP, ChFC, CLU, will be offering a Continuing Professional Education (CPE) class for CPAs. It will be held at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Beyer Hall 2-RES 114 3500 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107 On June 19th from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM CDT. The two hour CPE course will cover tax-qualified plans, life insurance, and charitable planned giving.

The CPE course, "Incorporating Qualified Plans, Life Insurance and Charitable Planned Giving into Your Practice", will require registration for participation. An RSVP will also be required. A box lunch will be provided during the training. Interested participants can register through https://www.englishfinancial.net or by calling the office at 817-312-1032.

Rick English, owner and founder of English Financial, says: "My clients are business owners, both professional and non-professional. These are people who have the desire to give back to their community, church, or charitable organization. I show them how to accomplish that through a personally designed charitable giving plan. I also show them how their business can give back to their community. Their gift plan exceeds the normal 'checkbook' philanthropy, and that truly satisfies the desires of their heart."

English Financial helps individuals make the right decisions about money, thereby helping them increase their wealth by uncovering tax savings for families, businesses, and charities. The company provides advice on the features that can be added to various tax-qualified plans such as Profit Sharing, Pension, 401(h), and Life Insurance. Additionally, English Financial focuses on what happens to an individual's retirement plan once they have to take distributions.

Rick English explains, "There are many people who find that they do not need their tax-qualified retirement savings for income. They can simply let it grow and pass it on to their heirs and beneficiaries. However, upon reaching the age of 70 1/2, they are required to take distributions from their savings and report it as ordinary income. These are called Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs). There is an IRS Compliant distribution solution that eliminates the RMDs, and much more. I will cover all of that during my new CPE course."

Contact:

English Financial

Rick English

817-312-1032

rick@englishfinancial.net

4320 Rambling Creek Drive Arlington, Texas 76016-3418



