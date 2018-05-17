Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 10, 2018 to May 16, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 10.05.2018 6,500 52.3590 340,334 CHIX 10.05.2018 1,188 52.3675 62,213 TRQX 10.05.2018 59,607 52.4697 3,127,561 XPAR 11.05.2018 35,000 52.9274 1,852,459 XPAR 14.05.2018 72,449 53.4065 3,869,248 XPAR 15.05.2018 72,142 53.8473 3,884,652 XPAR 16.05.2018 8,151 53.5539 436,518 BATE 16.05.2018 16,561 53.5652 887,093 CHIX 16.05.2018 10,253 53.5359 548,904 TRQX 16.05.2018 136,020 53.6093 7,291,937 XPAR Total 417,871 53.3679 22,300,918

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

