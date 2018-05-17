Once again, Steinhoff has shooked its investors. During the last few days the stock again heavily lost in worth and has now reached the price's lower limit of 10 Cent.

The analysts do not believe that the stock will build a stop there as the downwards dynamics have intensified even further. But a price of 10 Cent could lead to a sale. There still seem to be a few investors, who do not dare to do so, but the signs are alarming.

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.

(Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...