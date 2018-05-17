Skybox Security and Exclusive Networks Announce New Partnership for Middle East Distribution of the Skybox Security Suite

The cybersecurity management platform ensures networks remain secure and compliant as organisations migrate to cloud and merge networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox Security, (http://www.skyboxsecurity.com/) a global leader in cybersecurity management, announced today a new partnership with Exclusive Networks (https://www.exclusive-networks.com/ae) for distribution of Skybox solutions in the Middle East, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and Egypt. Exclusive Networks will deploy and service the Skybox Security Suite, a broad security management platform that provides comprehensive attack surface visibility and enables unified vulnerability management and firewall/security policy management across an organization's entire network, including in physical, multi-cloud and OT environments.

"Driven by government outlays (with oil, gas and defence industries leading the charge), Middle East organisations are looking for trusted security advisors who can navigate digital transformations and reduce risks - especially as they deal with migration to the cloud, IT/OT convergence and a skills shortage. Skybox gives our business partners the tools needed to address these challenges - things like visibility, automation and advanced analytics," said Oliver Downs, alliances manager for Exclusive Networks. "With Skybox, our partners have the power to more effectively manage security holistically within large, complex networks, including in physical, virtual, multi-cloud, and even OT environments."

Exclusive Networks has been certified by Skybox for its expertise and ability to deliver the Skybox Security Suite, including any customization that is needed for specific security and business processes. In addition, they provide ongoing platform management, which includes but is not limited to:

Continuous management of network and asset data imported into the Skybox network model

Delivery of Skybox Health Check (https://www.skyboxsecurity.com/resources/skybox-security-health-check) services which includes checking platform performance, performing data import and model validation, and performing operational checks

Optimizing technology integrations with the Skybox platform (120+ now available) to improve ROI

Exclusive Networks is a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East focused on IT security and data center transformation. They leverage a portfolio of vendors to assist in enabling hybrid cloud architecture and security, which is key to digital transformation and competitive success in the region. This includes integration with on-site/off-site configuration management databases (CMDBs) and ticketing systems for highly customizable reporting. By leveraging data from the Skybox Security Suite, Exclusive Networks can continuously monitor and quickly report on an organization's overall security posture at all stages of a process.

"An internationally renowned distributor, Exclusive Networks is able to fully develop and drive the Middle East channel for Skybox by providing a regional foothold and an understanding of both the commercial and technology sectors," said Jono Clarke-Storey, EMEA channel director for Skybox Security. "Their experience in developing and scaling partnerships will allow us to provide compelling solutions for unique business challenges facing Middle Eastern companies."

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com (http://www.skyboxsecurity.com/)

Skybox provides the industry's broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with over 120 networking and security technologies, the Skybox Security Suite gives comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed to quickly identify and fix vulnerabilities and security weaknesses. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world's largest organisations.

About Exclusive Networks

www.exclusive-networks.com (http://www.exclusive-networks.com/)

Exclusive Networks accelerates market entry and growth for innovative cybersecurity, networking and infrastructure technologies. This makes us the go-to choice for market-leading technologies and reseller partners. Our business model of a single touch/multiple markets VAD is unique - we combine specialist value-adding technical and marketing support, with the volume and reach of a global distributor. Reseller partners around the world rely on us to boost their business opportunities and achieve new revenues from the changing technology landscape. Exclusive Networks continually challenges traditional VAD models, redefining value and creating differentiation. We call this 'disruptive distribution.'

© 2018 Skybox Security, Inc. All rights reserved. Skybox Security and the Skybox Security logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Skybox Security, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change at any time without prior notice.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Skybox Security

Tawnya Lancaster

Director of Global Communications

408.205.1618 | Tawnya.lancaster@skyboxsecurity.com (mailto:tawnya.lancaster@skyboxsecurity.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Skybox Security via Globenewswire

