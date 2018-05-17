Deep Down, Inc.: Offshore Oil and Gas Equipment and Services Provider Deep Down to Present on June 5 at 7:30am PST at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2018 / Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQX: DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday June 5 at 7:30 am PST (9:30 am CST / 10:30 am EST).

CEO Ron Smith and CFO Charles Njuguna will present and are available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the DPDW website www.deepdowninc.com, or via the following URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro14/dpdw/index.aspx

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date." stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)

Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

Investor Relations:

Catalyst IR

Tanya Kamatu

212-924-9800

dpdw@catalyst-ir.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

