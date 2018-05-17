Appoints Emily Dunlop President, AxiCom U.S.

Today, BCW Group announced that its technology brands North of Nine and PPR in the U.S. will be merged to form AxiCom U.S., building on the technology agency's leadership across seven markets in Europe and beginning the ambitious global expansion of AxiCom. Emily Dunlop has been appointed President, AxiCom U.S.

"AxiCom is the best European technology agency in the industry and I always envisioned creating a global technology powerhouse by leveraging its superior talent and expertise. The technology sector requires deep and dedicated knowledge and service and I'm excited about AxiCom now having a strong U.S. and European footprint. Emily Dunlop is one of the best technology leaders in the U.S. and will undoubtedly take the business to new levels," said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW Group.

North of Nine is a full-service communications boutique focused on technology-based innovations. PPR in the U.S. is a full-service consultancy that applies new approaches in managing content, creativity, social and digital strategies to deliver channel-agnostic communications. Both are former Burson-Marsteller Group companies.

Most recently, Dunlop served as the leader of PPR U.S. where she led key client relationships, including Dell, and global communications programming. She is based in San Francisco.

Commenting on her new role, Dunlop shared: "Technology moves fast and changes often. AxiCom embraces this in everything we do, balancing thoughtfulness and adaptability and never settling for the status quo. I'm excited about this new leadership opportunity and to work together with the talented team at AxiCom to create truly integrated programs, push our own boundaries of creativity and deliver unparalleled service and results for our clients."

About AxiCom

AxiCom delivers PR campaigns for the world's most innovative technology companies. The agency works with clients in the Enterprise Computing, Telecoms, Consumer, FinTech, Media Technology and Business Applications sectors. With offices across France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and U.K., and more than 160 employees, AxiCom designs, builds and delivers ground-breaking and thought-provoking campaigns worldwide. AxiCom offers clients analyst and influencer relations, content, digital marketing, media relations, internal communications and research and insights services. Being part of the global communications group BCW Group and the wider WPP Group provides AxiCom with unparalleled global reach and access to a vast range of additional marketing competencies.

About BCW Group

BCW Group offers expertise in digital and integrated communications, public affairs, corporate and crisis management, research, stakeholder relations, grassroots campaigns, media partnerships and creative services across a wide range of industries. Located throughout the world, BCW Group communications brands include AxiCom, Benenson Strategy Group, BCW, Direct Impact, GCI Health, Palisades Media Ventures, PSB Research, Prime Policy Group and Y&R PR. BCW Group is a subsidiary of WPP, the world's largest communications services group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180517006149/en/

Contacts:

BCW

Catherine Sullivan, 212-614-4186

Catherine.sullivan@bm.com

or

Parris Bowe, 212-798-9594

Parris.bowe@cohnwolfe.com