London stocks closed at a record high on Thursday as a stronger oil price and stronger dollar combined with some well received results from Experian and National Grid. The FTSE 100 closed at 7,779.49, a new record close, beating the closing high of 7,778.64 from 12 January but not surpassing the intraday record from that day, of 7,792.56. This was in spite of the pound rising around 0.26% against the dollar and euro to 1.3525 and 1.1455 respectively. "The death of the bull market has been ...

