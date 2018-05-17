Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2018) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator focused in British Columbia, reports that it has completed Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling at the Red JV Property, staked four properties, commissioned an airborne magnetic survey on its recently acquired Moffat Property and cleared access roads on the Wildcat Property.

"Exploration targets at the Red JV Property remain, but we are moving on to other projects in our portfolio," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO. "We are pleased with the performance of our RC drill and crew. Our ability to rapidly and cost-effectively test targets is central to our strategy and allows us to test a large number of targets and prioritize future exploration programs."

Red JV Property - RC Drilling Complete

Testing of the Company's new, highly mobile RC drill rig has been completed at the Red JV Property where a total of 8 shallow holes totaling 403 metres were drilled ranging from depths of 27.5 metres to 94.5 metres. All drill samples were screened in-house using an X-Ray Fluorescence spectrometer. No significant copper mineralization was encountered, and results suggest the IP chargeability anomalies tested, in this instance, are explained by the presence of graphite within a volcano-sedimentary unit.

Staking of BC Properties

Moffat Property

The 4,090 hectare Moffat Property is located approximately 56 kilometres east of Williams Lake and 35 kilometres northeast of the village of Lac La Hache in south-central British Columbia.

The claims cover the northeast portion of a prominent airborne magnetic anomaly within the Quesnel Terrane. The Quesnel Terrane is host to several large tonnage copper-gold porphyry deposits including New Gold's Afton Mine, Imperial Metals' Mount Polley Mine, Taseko Mines' Gibraltar Mine and Centerra Gold's Mount Milligan and Kemess deposits.

Historical drilling encountered anomalous copper-gold mineralization associated with localized potassic alteration on the eastern portion of the Moffat property. The focus of future exploration by PEMC is a large, open-ended Induced Polarization ("IP") chargeability anomaly coincident with anomalous "down-ice" soil geochemistry.

Bulkley Initiative

The Bulkley Initiative consists of three properties totaling 5,070 hectares in central British Columbia. The three properties are within 40 kilometres of the past-producing Bell copper-gold mine and are accessible by vehicle via gravel logging roads.

The properties were staked to cover intriguing airborne magnetic signatures with coincident anomalous copper-molybdenum-gold soil geochemistry. Historical data are being compiled to develop targets for exploration in 2018. As laterally extensive glacial overburden exists on the properties, these three properties are ideally suited for RC drilling.

Moffat Property - Airborne Magnetic Survey

Following acquisition of the Moffat Property an airborne magnetic survey was commissioned to cover the property, in addition to completing reconnaissance of access roads. A total of 208 line-km is planned at line spacings of 200 metres over the entire property.

Results from the survey will enable the Company to better define target areas. The airborne survey results will be merged and reviewed in conjunction with historical data, including an IP survey, soil geochemistry and diamond drilling.

Wildcat Property - Road Clearing Complete

In preparation for the upcoming 2018 RC drill program access roads have been cleared to gain a head-start on summer exploration activities. The Company intends to mobilize the drill crew to the Wildcat Property in one week. The 5,826 hectare Wildcat Property lies approximately 10 kilometres to the southwest of Centerra Gold's currently producing Mount Milligan Copper-Gold Mine in central British Columbia.

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of projects is a result of continuous generative work conducted since the Company's inception in 2012.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost RC drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

Forward-Looking Statements

