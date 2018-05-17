The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 17.05.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 17.05.2018



ISIN Name



CA1407544099 CARA OPERATIONS SUB.VOT.

CA14159U3010 CARDIOME PH.

GB00B759CR16 BGEO GROUP PLC LS 0,01

USU9611PAG82 WEST CORP. 16/21 REGS

US7167483061 PETROQUEST EN.INC. DL-001

US85771P1021 STATOIL ASA ADR/1 NK 2,50