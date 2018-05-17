The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 17.05.2018
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 17.05.2018
ISIN Name
CA1407544099 CARA OPERATIONS SUB.VOT.
CA14159U3010 CARDIOME PH.
GB00B759CR16 BGEO GROUP PLC LS 0,01
USU9611PAG82 WEST CORP. 16/21 REGS
US7167483061 PETROQUEST EN.INC. DL-001
US85771P1021 STATOIL ASA ADR/1 NK 2,50
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 17.05.2018
ISIN Name
CA1407544099 CARA OPERATIONS SUB.VOT.
CA14159U3010 CARDIOME PH.
GB00B759CR16 BGEO GROUP PLC LS 0,01
USU9611PAG82 WEST CORP. 16/21 REGS
US7167483061 PETROQUEST EN.INC. DL-001
US85771P1021 STATOIL ASA ADR/1 NK 2,50