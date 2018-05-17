

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat for a second day as markets remained relatively quiet.



Gold has steadied since falling sharply earlier in the week to a 5-month low on a stronger dollar and expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike.



June gold slipped to $1,289.40/oz, down $2.10, or nearly 0.2%



Suggesting solid economic growth should continue in the second half, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a continued uptrend by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of April.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index rose by 0.4 percent in April, matching the upwardly revised increase in March as well as economist estimates.



Growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpectedly saw a substantial acceleration in the month of May, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity surged up to 34.4 in May from 23.2 in April, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to dip to 21.0.



