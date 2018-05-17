

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BJ'S Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has again filed for an initial public offering, seven years after the warehouse club operator was taken private.



The company said application has been made for listing the common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'BJ.' The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.



BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are underwriters on the deal, according to a regulatory filing.



The company was taken private by private-equity firms Leonard Green and CVC Capital Partners in 2011 for $2.8 billion.



BJ's Wholesale Club on Thursday also announced that Christopher Baldwin, President and Chief Executive Officer, has added Chairman of the Board of Directors to his responsibilities, effective immediately.



Laura Sen has announced her retirement from the Board. The company also announced that Nishad Chande has joined the Board of Directors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX