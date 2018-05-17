LONDON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group has today repurchased 3,642,752 SDRs in accordance with the buy-back mandate which was received at the AGM on 15 May 2018.

For notice of any further repurchase please refer to the company website:

http://www.kindredgroup.com

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-share-repurchase,c2523784

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2523784/843521.pdf PDF

CONTACT:

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116