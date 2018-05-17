Red Emperor Resources announced on Thursday that it has entered into an amended heads of agreement with Oil Ventures Pty Limited for the acquisition of several strategic leases in California. An initial agreement between the two companies was signed in October but has been amended after Oil Ventures failed to agree commercial terms with the two majority mineral rights owners of two "highly prospective areas of mutual interest (AMI)" that it identified in the Sacramento Gas Basin. Under the terms ...

