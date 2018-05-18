sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.05.2018 | 05:07
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Correction - Kindred Group Share Repurchase

VALLETTA, Malta, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Kindred Group has today repurchased 1,375,306 SDRs in accordance with the buy-back mandate which was received at the AGM on 15 May 2018.

For notice of any further repurchase, please refer to the company website:

http://www.kindredgroup.com

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information:
Inga Lundberg,
Investor Relations,
+44-788-799-6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-share-repurchase--correction-,c2523797

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2523797/843533.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire