Correction - Kindred Group Share Repurchase

VALLETTA, Malta, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Kindred Group has today repurchased 1,375,306 SDRs in accordance with the buy-back mandate which was received at the AGM on 15 May 2018.
For notice of any further repurchase, please refer to the company website:
http://www.kindredgroup.com
This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.
