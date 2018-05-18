Dornier MedTech Launches World's First Smart Lithotripter Using Big Data at American Urology Association Annual Meeting

-- Dornier Delta III SmartLitho offers analytic algorithm to help urologists make evidence-based treatment decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dornier MedTech (Dornier), a global leader in innovative kidney stone management, today announced the launch of Dornier Delta III SmartLitho, the world's first lithotripter system which uses big data in urology, at the American Urology Association (AUA) Annual Meeting 2018.

The new Dornier Delta III SmartLitho can utilize Dornier's proprietary analytic algorithm, which is able to provide real world data from extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL) treatments of urological stones by validating against a broad set of data points collected globally. The novel algorithm enables urologists to make personalized, evidence-based decisions by assessing historical success rates of treatment modalities as well as identify and balance costs.

Abel Ang, President and CEO of Dornier MedTech said:"As a global leader in innovative kidney stone management, we are excited to be the first in the world to roll out a feature for ESWL users that uses the power of big data and analytics.

"Using Dornier's data driven technology, urologists using our best-selling lithotripter now have access to a broad range of clinical data points and information to make evidence-based medical decisions. This ultimately can lead to more efficient healthcare delivery and better patient outcomes."

About 1 in 11 Americans will have a kidney stone at some point in their lifetime, with more than 50% of patients experiencing one or more recurrences. The prevalence of stone diseases doubled over the last 15 years and cost the U.S. health system US$10 billion per year.i,ii

Dornier MedTech will exhibit the new Dornier Delta III SmartLithoTM at booth 1645 at AUA 2018.

About Dornier MedTech

Dornier MedTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and is a full subsidiary of Accuron MedTech. Dornier is a medical device company focused on providing leading technology and improving life by delivering scientifically superior products and solutions to physicians, healthcare providers and research groups involved in urological care. As pioneers of the lithotripsy and a variety of surgical lasers, Dornier's 40 years of innovation and service has made it one of the most trusted MedTech companies in the industry.

iCharles D. Scales Jr et al, "Prevalence of kidney stones in the United States." Eur Urol. 2012 July

ii Urologic Diseases in America Project 2012