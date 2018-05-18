Eurocine Vaccines has Completed Dosing of its Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine Candidate, Immunose FLU, in the Second Clinical Study

STOCKHOLM, May 18. 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, dosing was completed according to plan in the second clinical study with Immunose FLU, developed with the aim to become a modern and effective nasal influenza vaccine.

- In the perspective of this year's severe influenza outburst we are pleased to have chosen the broader quadrivalent, rather than trivalent, vaccine for our product candidate, says Dr. Anna-Karin Maltais, Chief Scientific Officer.

-The elderly always suffer most from influenza disease and we believe that we can offer a better and more convenient vaccine in this segment. This, without loosing sight of our vision, to offer the first nasal influenza vaccine for children younger than 2 years, adds Hans Arwidsson, CEO of Eurocine Vaccines.

The strategy behind this present study, and its design, was presented in a previous news release dated February 7th, 2018 and can be read at;

https://www.eurocine-vaccines.com/en/eurocine-vaccines-takes-advantage-of-yet-another-influenza-season-launching-its-second-clinical-study-on-immunose-flu/

The progress of the study can also be followed at; https://clinicaltrials.gov

Results are expected second half of 2018.

