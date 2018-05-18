Referring to the bulletin from Betsson AB's annual general meeting, held on May 15, 2018, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from maj 22, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: BETS B Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0009806896 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: maj 21, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011089259 First day of trading with new ISIN code: maj 22, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact Betsson AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.