sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,62 Euro		+0,88
+1,32 %
WKN: A14R7U ISIN: US70450Y1038 Ticker-Symbol: 2PP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,54
67,66
10:54
67,55
67,70
10:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC24,40-2,40 %
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC67,62+1,32 %